AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 22nd: 46°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 22nd: 28°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:06 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 4:41 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Happy Thanksgiving eve! With the big turkey day tomorrow, you may be wondering how the forecast will play out. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Isolated lake-enhanced showers continue throughout the evening, becoming more spotty later tonight. We are mainly cloudy overnight. Temperatures tonight are in the mid to upper 30s with those under increased cloud cover staying on the warmer side.

TOMORROW:

High pressure further south builds under a ridge leading into Thanksgiving, bringing much drier and slightly warmer conditions for the end of November. We are back in the upper 40s, near 50, and we see sun and clouds throughout the day.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Black Friday arrives under mainly dry conditions here in the Twin Tiers, however, the next frontal boundary pushes through during the early morning hours and through the day. Little moisture in the air keeps most of us dry, but the return of NW flow will allow for a few stray lake-effect showers to set up. Overnight freezing temperatures could allow for a little wintry/light snow mix into the showers, otherwise, high-pressure returns for the weekend.

THURSDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS & BREEZY

HIGH: 50 LOW: 30

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. STRAY LAKE-EFFECT POSSIBLE & WINDY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 21

SATURDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 24

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS & WINDY. CHANCE OVERNIGHT SHOWERS/WINTRY MIX

HIGH: 43 LOW: 28

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 37 LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. BREEZY

HIGH: 38

