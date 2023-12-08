AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 8th: 40°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 8th: 24°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:23 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 4:36 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM)– We have done a full 180 from snow yesterday to warm temperatures and sunshine today. How long do the nice conditions last? Details below:

TODAY:

We are ending the work week off on a dry note, with sunshine returning by the afternoon. This sunshine and southerly flow helps us to warm up into the upper 40s near 50 today, with only a few mid/high clouds passing through the afternoon.

TONIGHT:

Tonight we stay dry and partly cloudy. Breezy conditions continue and we cool back down into the 30s. We stay quiet overnight and into tomorrow morning.

THIS WEEKEND:

Although we are mainly dry through Saturday, we can’t rule out the chance for a stray shower by the late afternoon and into the evening under increasingly cloudy skies. Winds will also likely pick up during this time, which is all a response to the next system that moves in for Sunday.

By daybreak on Sunday, most will already be seeing heavy rainfall that will continue all day and night. One of our concerns will be very gusty winds up to 35 mph wind gusts possible by the afternoon and evening that could damage trees or possibly power lines. While no severe thunderstorms are expected, a few rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out. It’s a little early to make the call on precipitation amounts, but anywhere from 1.5 to 3 inches will be possible which could pose a localized flooding concern for urban areas and areas with poor drainage. By Sunday night, the cold front sweeps over and temperatures drop back to near freezing. This will transition rain into a rain/snow mix, before turning to full snow showers overnight into Monday morning. Snowfall amounts will be heavily elevation-dependent, but we can expect most areas to see at least an inch of wet snow. By Monday morning, this could make travel conditions slightly dangerous, so make sure to take your time while shoveling wet snow, and while heading out the door as untreated roads could be slick. Gusty winds continue into Monday and we shift to a NW flow, meaning lake enhancement could keep us under snow showers well into the afternoon.

FRIDAY: MIX CLOUDS & SUN. WARMER

HIGH: 50 LOW: 36

SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 42

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/WINDY

HIGH: 56 LOW: 33

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LAKE EFFECT SNOW

HIGH: 38 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. COOL.

HIGH: 42 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE FLURRIES

HIGH: 39 LOW: 26

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. COOL.

HIGH: 41

Have a lovely day!

Meteorologist Alivia Colón: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anthony Codispoti: Facebook I Twitter