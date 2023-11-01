AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 1st: 55°
AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 1st: 34°
WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:40 AM
WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 6:02 PM
Elmira, N.Y. (WETM)- We saw some flurries earlier today, and a few areas will see some last few flurries tonight as we head into an unseasonably cold night.
TONIGHT:
A few more flurries or raindrops are possible going into tonight, but quieter conditions are to come overnight. Temperatures are falling into the 20s tonight, frost will be possible.
TOMORROW:
Tomorrow high pressure settles in and we’ll see a dry and mild day as a result. High temperatures are a few degrees higher than previous days, in the upper 40s, and a warming trend begins going into the weekend.
REST OF THE WEEK:
High pressure keeps us dry through Friday, and only a weak disturbance will allow for a few stray showers overnight into Saturday. Better chances for widespread showers move in Sunday night into Monday.
THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 49 LOW: 32
FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY
HIGH: 55 LOW: 36
SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE AM SHOWERS
HIGH: 60 LOW: 42
SUNDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS
HIGH: 60 LOW: 42
MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & BREEZY
HIGH: 55 LOW: 43
TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & BREEZY
HIGH: 50 LOW: 37
WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & BREEZY
HIGH: 44
Have a great night!
