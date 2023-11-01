AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 1st: 55°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 1st: 34°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:40 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 6:02 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM)- We saw some flurries earlier today, and a few areas will see some last few flurries tonight as we head into an unseasonably cold night.

TONIGHT:

A few more flurries or raindrops are possible going into tonight, but quieter conditions are to come overnight. Temperatures are falling into the 20s tonight, frost will be possible.

TOMORROW:

Tomorrow high pressure settles in and we’ll see a dry and mild day as a result. High temperatures are a few degrees higher than previous days, in the upper 40s, and a warming trend begins going into the weekend.

REST OF THE WEEK:

High pressure keeps us dry through Friday, and only a weak disturbance will allow for a few stray showers overnight into Saturday. Better chances for widespread showers move in Sunday night into Monday.

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 32

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 55 LOW: 36

SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE AM SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 42

SUNDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 42

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 55 LOW: 43

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 50 LOW: 37

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 44

