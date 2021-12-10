‘We are overwhelmed’: Steuben County records eight more COVID-related deaths

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Steuben County has recorded another eight deaths related to COVID-19—bringing the total to 257 since the pandemic began—just as a holiday surge is hitting the county with 100-plus cases per day.

The individuals who died included:

A woman from the Town of Dansville who died at the age of 89

A man from the Village of Canisteo who died at the age of 74

A man from the Town of Bath who died at the age of 87

A man from the Town of Hartsville who died at the age of 45

A woman resident from the Village of Wayland who died at the age of 56

A woman from the Town of Cameron who died at the age of 71

A woman from the Town of Bath who died at the age of 67

A man from the Town of Wayland who died at the age of 83

The announcement came the same day Governor Hochul announced a statewide mask-or-vax mandate in indoor public spaces, tasking counties with enforcing the policy. But Steuben County Public Health Director Darlene Smith told 18 News that Steuben County is “overwhelmed with the task of triaging over 100 positive new COVID cases every single day.” Smith said the county simply doesn’t have the staff or resources to keep up.

“We are extremely shocked and saddened to have lost this many residents. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of those who have passed,” said Smith. “COVID spread and risk remains high in Steuben. Please consider all precautions you can take, including getting vaccinated and getting tested after exposure or when feeling ill.”