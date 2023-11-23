AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 23rd: 46°

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – We are wrapping up the holiday on a quiet note. How will shopping conditions set up for Black Friday? Details below:

TONIGHT:

Tonight we stay quiet, but most are under cloudy skies as NW flow returns lake-effect clouds. This will keep temperatures in the upper 30s, with some areas dipping further into the mid to low 30s overnight.

TOMORROW:

Some of us could wake up with a few drops or flurries, as a weak cold front sweeps over. Dry air aloft keeps most dry even with the front, but the return of the lake effect under NW flow could support light drizzle or flurries throughout the day. Temperatures tomorrow are chilly around 40.

REST OF THE WEEK:

High pressure settles in by Saturday morning and keeps things quiet into the start of the week on Sunday. However, Sunday evening into Monday sees the next system, which increases the chances for some widespread precipitation. Cool air behind the system leaves most highs throughout next week in the 30s.

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. STRAY LAKE-EFFECT POSSIBLE & WINDY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 21

SATURDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 24

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS & WINDY. CHANCE OVERNIGHT SHOWERS/WINTRY MIX

HIGH: 45 LOW: 32

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 24

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE FLURRIES

HIGH: 35 LOW: 23

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. BREEZY

HIGH: 35 LOW: 29

THURSDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS & BREEZY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 29

