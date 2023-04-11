ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – A man was allegedly waiving a gun around in the air at a Wegmans in Ithaca.

At approximately 9:29 PM on Monday, April 10th, police received reports of a man in possession of a firearm in the parking lot of a Wegmans. The Wegmans is located at 500 South Meadow Street in Ithaca.

Upon arrival, officers searched the immediate and surrounding areas. One person matching the description of the suspect was located and detained temporarily for a field interview.

After a short time, officers determined that the person they had stopped was not involved in the incident and ultimately released him.

Additional efforts to locate the suspect were unsuccessful and an investigation has begun.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ithaca Police Department. Those who wish to remain anonymous may do so.

Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245

Police Administration: 607-272-9973

Police Tipline: 607-330-0000

Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips

.