WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) – Wellsboro Comic Con will be returning on the second week of August with a bigger line-up than last year.

Following its first year’s success, the event has been named an annual town-wide festival celebrating comic arts and creativity. This year’s shows will take place on Aug. 12 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Aug. 13 from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m.

This year’s line-up consists of special guests from various facets of comics and cartooning, including “Lego Flash” voice actor Charlie Schlatter; “Darth Vader”, “TMNT” and “Godzilla” artist Adam Gorham; former “Simpsons” producer and writer Larry Doyle; “New Yorker” cartoonist Emily Flake; “Spider-Man”, “Star Wars” and “Secret Identity” author Alex Segura and more. Comic Con ticket-holders will have the chance to learn from these industry professionals first-hand with intimate Q&A’s and presentations.

Five separate venues will host over 100 creators and vendors at this event, with plenty of free activities including arts and crafts, games, a comedy show for kids and a photo booth that will be open to everyone.

A cosplay contest will be held on both Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m. with prizes awarded in several categories for all ages. Sunday is Family Day, where the event will include face painting, food trucks and a sidewalk chalk lettering workshop, as well as other events.

Ticket holders will receive admission to all indoor venues, a free drawstring bag, discounts at local businesses, free autographs and a Convention exclusive variant cover copy of “A Kid and A Comic” issue #1 while supplies last.

For more information and tickets, you can visit their website.