WELLSOBOR, Pa. (WETM) — Wellsboro is ranked 9th place on Country Living magazine’s top 55 fall towns for viewing fall foliage.

The magazine notes that its proximity to the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon puts it in the top ten, but the region offers several places to enjoy the changing of colors.

The Leonard Harrison Lookout Vista and Colton Pointe Lookout both offer accessible, open views of the canyon. From Colton Pointe, just half a mile down the Barbour Rock Trail, is another overlook of the canyon.

The Wellsboro Pine Creek Rail Trail also offers views of the foliage, and if you’re looking for a refreshing view, there are many lakes around the Wellsboro region from Hills Creek, Nessmuk Lake, Hamilton Lake , and Ives Run- Tioga-Hammond Lakes.

If hiking isn’t for you, downtown Wellsboro also hosts many trees that change for the season, making it a great spot to see the color show.

You can find the full list of the best Fall Towns by Country Living here. If you’re interested in planning a trip to the region to take advantage of the season, you can use the fall foliage reports from the Pennsylvania Dept. of Conservation & Natural Resources. The first of the season will be updated this Thursday.