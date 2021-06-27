Wellsboro man killed in motorcycle crash

TIOGA COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – A Wellsboro man has died after a motorcycle crash on Route 6.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on June 26 shortly after 8 p.m., Drake Morse, 66, was traveling west on Route 6 in Shippen Township when for an unknown reason he traveled off the right side of the road and struck a guardrail.

Morse, who was wearing a helmet, was ejected from the 2013 Triumph motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene.

State Police did not release any further detail regarding the crash.

