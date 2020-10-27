Wellsboro’s “Dickens of a Christmas” canceled due to COVID-19

WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) – The Wellsboro Borough Council has canceled the 2020 “Dickens of a Christmas” due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual event in downtown Wellsboro traditionally attracts thousands of visitors every year to walk the street, visit shops, and enjoy a Victorian-style Christmas event.

The Borough Council wishes everyone good health during these times and looks forward to the return of our community’s events in 2021.

The 2020 event would have been the 37th year.

