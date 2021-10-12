Wellsburg man arrested for grand larceny, welfare fraud for failing to report home income

WELLSBURG, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Wellsburg man for multiple felonies after failed to report his household income and received thousands in Public Assistance.

The investigation revealed that Andy Smith, 26, failed to report his household income and received more than $5,000 in Public Assistance that he was not eligible to receive.

He was arrested for Grand Larceny (a Class D Felony), Welfare Fraud (a Class E Felony), and Offering a False Instrument for Filing (a Class E Felony).

Smith was arraigned in the Elmira City Court and released on his own recognizance.