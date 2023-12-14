AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 14th: 39°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 14th: 23°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:28 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 4:36 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM)– High pressure returns this morning and sets us up for a nice and sunny day. How long does the sunshine last? Details below:

TODAY:

Clouds and flurries from overnight are pushed out early this morning as high pressure settles in today. By the mid-morning, skies are mostly clear and sunny. Temperatures this afternoon are seasonable in the low 40s.

TONIGHT:

Tonight skies remain clear and winds are light and variable. Clear skies will allow for radiational cooling, which drops temperatures down to the low 30s and upper 20s.

REST OF THE WEEK:

We stay dry and sunny tomorrow and temperatures jump into the low 50s. These warm temperatures last into the weekend, but by Saturday lake effect increases cloud cover before rain showers return for the start of next week.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 42 LOW: 30

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. WARMER.

HIGH: 53 LOW: 31

SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS.

HIGH: 49 LOW: 35

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 48 LOW: 37

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 48 LOW: 27

TUESDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS.

HIGH: 40 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 44

Have a spectacular day!

