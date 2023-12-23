AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 23rd: 37°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 23rd: 21°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:34 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 4:40 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM)– We are 3 days away from Christmas and the forecast is beginning to quiet down. How will we shape up heading into next week? Details below:

TONIGHT:

We are still with some scattered showers through the rest of the evening. After midnight a few spotty showers begin to taper off, and we’re mostly cloudy. Temperatures tonight are in the mid to upper 30s and winds are calm and light.

TOMORROW:

We start the day tomorrow with a few light, spotty showers still possible, but most are drying off as a high pressure briefly returns to the forecast. We are cloudy by the afternoon and evening and temperatures top off in the upper 40s.

START OF THE WEEK:

We head into Christmas day cloudy and dry. Clouds break apart for the afternoon, which could allow for a bit of sunshine, and temperatures are fair in the low 50s– well above normal for this time of year. Showers return to the forecast by Tuesday afternoon and linger throughout the workweek.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. EARLY SHOWERS.

HIGH: 47 LOW: 36

CHRISTMAS DAY: BROKEN CLOUDS.

HIGH: 52 LOW: 38

TUESDAY: WINDY/ RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 52 LOW: 44

WEDNESDAY: RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 53 LOW: 37

THURSDAY: RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 46 LOW: 31

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE FLURRIES

HIGH: 40 LOW: 31

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY FLURRY.

HIGH: 37

Have a wonderful night!

