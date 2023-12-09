AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 9th: 40°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 9th: 24°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:24 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 4:36 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM)– We were warm and quiet again today, but the quiet conditions are coming to an end tonight. How will the end of our weekend shape up? Details below:

TONIGHT:

Most are mainly quiet and cloudy through the rest of the evening. A few pockets of drizzle are passing through the region, and some showers and isolated storms will pass through near midnight, but most are mainly on the spotty side overnight. Temperatures tonight drop only to the mid to low 40s tonight.

TOMORROW:

We start the week tomorrow with a range of conditions expected to impact the entirety of the Twin Tiers. Steady showers begin by sunrise for most and continue throughout the day and evening. Most should stay within an inch of rainfall through tomorrow, but areas closest to the I-81 will likely see higher rainfall totals. However, localized flooding will be a concern for any urban areas or places with poor drainage. The system also moves in with gusty winds up to 35 mph throughout the day. By tomorrow evening, the cold front sweeps over, dropping temperatures and transitioning showers into a rain/snow mix before becoming snow showers overnight. Accumulation amounts will be highly elevation-dependent, with higher elevations seeing the transition first and areas closest to the I-81 seeing better chances for a little over an inch by Monday.

START OF THE WORKWEEK:

Winds shift to an NW flow late Sunday into Monday, so after the system pushes further NE, snow showers will continue with the support of lake enhancement. Most will see some scattered, isolated snow showers that will leave a few flurries by the afternoon before tapering off. Gusty winds up to 40 mph remain a concern through this time as well. By Tuesday, high pressure will keep most quiet into the weekend. A weak, moisture-lacking disturbance could bring a stray lake-effect snow shower off the Finger Lakes to Wednesday morning, but most stay dry.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/WINDY

HIGH: 55 LOW: 32

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW

HIGH: 39 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: MIX CLOUDS & SUN

HIGH: 43 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: MIX CLOUDS & SUN

HIGH: 38 LOW: 24

THURSDAY: MIX CLOUDS & SUN

HIGH: 41 LOW: 28

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. WARMER

HIGH: 49 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: MIX CLOUDS & SUN

HIGH: 43

