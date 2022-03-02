‘We’re ready’: Medical experts react to lifting mask mandate in NYS schools

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Wednesday marked the first day students across New York State were able to formally ditch their face masks.

With the New York State Mandate now lifted, schools are no longer required to mandate face coverings in the classroom, though Governor Kathy Hochul encouraged districts with a high case count to continue to mask up until numbers drop.

“This is a very good news announcement that we are going to allow the cessation of statewide mask mandates in schools,” Governor Kathy Hochul said on Sunday.

The decision is a long-awaited victory for families and schools who have been asking the state for a “pathway to normalcy” for months. And while medical experts agree COVID-19 is not over yet, they believe we’re on a pathway to normalcy.

“I wouldn’t say it’s too soon to lift it,” Arnot Health Infectious Disease expert Dr. Justin Nistico said. “I think that it’s a good time to trial it because the rates are so low.”

Dean of the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine Dr. Richard Terry agreed and told 18 News that he doesn’t believe the mask mandate was lifted too soon.

“We’re ready. The numbers have dropped so precipitously,” Terry said. “We’re in a good place now and the time is right.”

Gov. Hochul said her decision to lift the mandate is a result of the states low COVID-19 metrics, which have been trending downward since the Jan. 2 peak.