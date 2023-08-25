CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The West End Gallery has announced the opening of a new exhibit at their gallery next week.

The new exhibit, “Fall Spotlight Exhibit”, will open with a reception on Friday, Sept. 1, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. and will showcase art from local New York artists. There will be live music, refreshments and an opportunity to meet the artists during the reception. Live music will be performed in the Upstairs Gallery by harpist Meredith Kohn Bocek.

The event will be free and open to the public, with the exhibit being available from Friday, Sept. 1, until Thursday, Oct. 5, online and in-person. The exhibit will feature art by local artists Trish Coonrod, Brian M. Hart, Jennifer Miller and Gina Pfleegor.

For those who wish to view the gallery online, you may do so by visiting www.WestEndGallery.net. The exhibit will debut online by 11 a.m. on opening day.

The gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Private appointments are available on additional days/hours for those who call in advance to schedule. The gallery can be reached at 607-936-2011 or info@westendgallery.net.

For more information, please visit the West End gallery website.