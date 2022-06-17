ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – WETM-18 News is your Local News-Leader, and as part of the largest local television company in the United States, we have the responsibility to deliver more than high-quality journalism, local programming, and a commitment to working with our advertising and marketing partners.

As our parent company, Nexstar Media Group, Inc, celebrates 26 years since the company was founded in 1996, we will continue the tradition that was established in 2016 with our Founder’s Day of Caring on June 17th. Founder’s Day is a day when employees are given paid time off to do volunteer work with non-profit organizations and public service agencies in their local community.

This year WETM has selected the Chemung County SPCA as the organization where our employees will be volunteering.

The Chemung County SPCA was founded in 1891 and is the oldest non-profit animal welfare organization in our region, and one of the oldest continuously operating animal welfare organizations in the country. The mission of the CCSPCA is to enhance the quality of life for companion animals in Chemung County and surrounding areas by promoting a better future for pets.

There are several ways that you can help the Chemung County SPCA, from volunteering, fostering a pet, or monetary donations. You can find out more about the Chemung County Humane Society and SPCA, including information about adopting a new pet at their website below.

In years past, WETM staff has volunteered at Food Bank of the Southern Tier, Chemung County SPCA, Salvation Army, Elmira Community Kitchen, Habitat for Humanity, and painted flower boxes around downtown Elmira.

We will update this page as we go through the day with some pictures and videos from the worksite. You can find out more about the corporate initiative and the nationwide impact of our Founder’s Day of Caring below.

As the largest local television company in the United States, we have a responsibility to deliver more than high-quality journalism, and local programming, and a commitment to working with our advertising and marketing partners in the 116 markets in which we operate. Our broadcasting and digital media businesses must be woven into the fabric of the local community. That means our employees should be regularly engaged in public service and helping others.

During the past 26 years, since the company’s founding in 1996, our journalists have witnessed the impact that local non-profit organizations and public service agencies have on the community—in times of crisis, these organizations mobilize quickly to help those most in need, often making a critical difference in the lives of millions of people every day. But they can’t do it alone. They need help—and that’s where we come in.

In 2016, Nexstar’s Founder, Chairman, and CEO, Perry Sook, established the company’s “Founder’s Day of Caring.” Every year, during the third week of June, employees in each of Nexstar’s 116 television markets are given paid time off to do volunteer work with non-profit organizations and public service agencies in their local community. The idea is to enable our employees to make a personal commitment to make the community a better place for everyone. You can see a list of some of the non-profit and public service organizations we’ve helped below; the list is long and we’re proud of it—from Habitat for Humanity to the American Red Cross to Meals on Wheels. The mission is to give back and give help where it is needed most. And we ask our television stations to cover our efforts in the hopes of inspiring our viewers, partners, and advertisers to help, too.

In 2022, Nexstar’s “Founder’s Day of Caring” will take place on Thursday, June 17th. You can learn more about the day below.

Here are some facts from last year’s Founder’s Day.

260+ charitable organizations

4,000+ employees volunteering

15,000+ estimated total employee hours donated

Habitat for Humanity

Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit organization that helps people in your community and around the world build or improve a place they can call home. American Red Cross

Every 8 minutes the American Red Cross responds to an emergency. Meals on Wheels

Meals on Wheels operates in virtually every community in America to address senior hunger and isolation. Crossroads of Rhode Island

Since 1894, we’ve been serving some of the most vulnerable people in our state. Today, we are the leading homeless services organization in Rhode Island. Early Learning Centers of Lubbock

Carver Heights, the first of five Early Learning Centers, began operation in 1943 in East Lubbock. Carver Heights served low-income families whose mothers were working in the war effort. In 1951, Carver was joined with another center, sponsored by the Junior League, to form the Day Care Associate of Lubbock, Inc. Raleigh Rescue Mission

Raleigh Rescue Mission transforms the lives of homeless men, women, and children by ministering to their physical, emotional, and spiritual needs. Redwood Empire Food Bank

GET FOOD. Hungry? Food is not far. We have over 300 distribution sites in the five counties we serve: Sonoma, Lake, Mendocino, Humboldt, and Del Norte.

