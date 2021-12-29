A dry and cloudy day

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 29th: 36°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 29th: 20°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:33 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 4:45 PM

Foggy and slippery conditions start our Wednesday but conditions will improve as the morning progresses. We are currently seeing reduced visibility because of that fog but the fog will continue to lift as we head throughout the morning. Roadways are also wet this morning from yesterday’s wintry weather. As a result, slippery conditions are possible this morning. Due to the combination of the fog and wet roadways, just be cautious for your commute this morning. Drier conditions return this afternoon with cloud cover holding strong. Temperatures today reach the mid 40s. Overnight, cloudy conditions continue and so does the dry weather. Lows tonight fall into the mid 30s.

Isolated rain showers move in for Thursday. There is a chance to see some wet snowflakes or even a little bit of a wintry mix at times but generally we will be dealing with rain. Accumulation will also be light. Highs on Thursday reach the mid 40s. As we head into New Year’s Eve, spotty rain showers hold. Temperatures will also be on the increase as we head into this weekend. Highs reach near or into the 50s on Friday and Saturday. Rain moves in for Saturday and lingers into Sunday. Some snow showers are possible on Sunday as well.

Sunshine returns next week! Clouds decrease and temperatures are more seasonable with highs into the 30s. Dry weather also makes a comeback next week.

Have a great day!

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. PATCHY DRIZZLE POSSIBLE

HIGH: 44 LOW : 34

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. ISOLATED SHOWERS

HIGH: 44 LOW: 35

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. SPOTTY PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 40

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 36

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. LINGERING RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 42 LOW: 18

MONDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS. MOSTLY DRY & WINDY

HIGH: 30 LOW: 21

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. WINDY

HIGH: 36 LOW: 23

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter