A dry but cloudy day for the Twin Tiers

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 9TH: 41°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 9TH: 25°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:22 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 4:37 PM

Dry weather returns today with building cloud cover. Right now we are seeing broken cloud cover but that will be changing as the day progresses with more clouds moving in for the rest of the day. Highs today will reach the mid 30s. Overnight, temperatures do not drop that much. Lows tonight are near 30. Some spotty mixed precipitation is possible overnight as well. This includes some sleet, freezing rain, and snow. As a result, patchy icy conditions are possible for Friday morning. Be cautious on your morning commute Friday. Aside from the patchy ice in the morning, Friday will be another quiet weather day with dry conditions and some cloud cover. Temperatures also get a little more seasonable as highs reach the mid 40s.

Overnight Friday, a warm front moves in bringing rain showers into Saturday morning. This warm front really increases our temperatures with highs reaching the low to mid 60s on Saturday. Our record high for Saturday is 59 degrees which could potentially be broken on Saturday with highs forecasted to be in the low to mid 60s. A cold front moves through during the afternoon and evening on Saturday bringing with it some scattered rain showers and potentially some rumbles of thunder.

Behind the cold front is drier air and decreasing cloud cover. Sunday is a dry day with cloud cover lessening as the day progresses. Temperatures for Sunday rise into the mid 40s. Sunshine returns for Monday with temperatures rebounding into the 50s. Dry weather holds through the middle of next week with some increasing cloud cover.

Have an amazing day!

THURSDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS, CHANCE OF LIGHT MIXED PRECIPITATION OVERNIGHT

HIGH: 35 LOW: 30

​​FRIDAY: GENERALLY CLOUDY. RAIN SHOWERS RETURNS OVERNIGHT

HIGH: 46 LOW: 37

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. SCT’D SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORMS. WINDY

HIGH: 62 LOW: 31

SUNDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS & WINDY

HIGH: 44 LOW: 32

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 50 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 36

WEDNESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 53 LOW: 44

