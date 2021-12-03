A mostly dry weekend for the Twin Tiers

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 3RD: 42°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 3RD: 26°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:17 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 4:37 PM

Cloud cover welcomes our day today and will stick with us as the day progresses. Dry conditions also hold throughout the day. An area of high pressure is now moving into the Twin Tiers and will continue to build into the region as we head throughout the weekend. Currently, we have a northwest wind. Winds today will generally be about 5-15 mph. Our high for the day actually happened earlier this morning and was 41 degrees. Temperatures for the day will remain in the 30s due to a cold air mass that is in place behind yesterday’s cold fronts. Overnight, we hold onto the cloud cover as winds turn westerly and we get some lake-effect cloud cover. Lows tonight drop into the mid 20s.

Heading into the weekend, temperature make a comeback and rise back into the mid 40s. Some spotty lake-effect rain and snow showers are possible across the northern portion of the Southern Tier but no real accumulation is expected. Clouds break apart throughout the day as well. On Sunday, we continue to stay dry throughout the day. We also start off with some sunshine but that changes as we head throughout the day. Clouds build in ahead of an area of low pressure on Monday. It will also be breezy on Sunday.

As the workweek rolls in, so does our next weather system. An area of low pressure and its fronts move through Monday. First, a warm front moves in bringing increasing clouds and some rain showers. This warm front also allows for temperatures to be in the low to mid 50s on Monday. A cold front then moves through bringing more rain showers and a drop in temperatures as we head into Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday only rise into the upper 30s. We do start to dry out as we head into Tuesday but hang onto mostly cloudy conditions. Wednesday and Thursday are unsettled as an area of low pressure moves in. Snow Showers are possible on Wednesday and there is a chance for rain showers on Thursday. Highs eventually make their way back into the low 40s by Thursday.

Have a great day!

​​FRIDAY: MIX OF SUN & CLOUDS, BREEZY

HIGH: 41 LOW: 26

SATURDAY: MIX OF SUN & CLOUDS, SPOTTY RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS EARLY, BREEZY

HIGH: 44 LOW: 25

SUNDAY: MIX OF SUN & CLOUDS, BREEZY

HIGH: 45 LOW: 37

MONDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS, BREEZY

HIGH: 53 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 37 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 42 LOW: 32

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter