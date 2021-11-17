Dry and cloudy today with rain returning for Thursday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 17TH 48°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 17TH: 29°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:58 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 4:45 PM

We have had a cloudy start to the day and this will be the case throughout the day. Cloud cover continues to move in from the west and southwest. All of this cloud cover is associated with a warm front moving northward. Temperatures will also be increasing. Highs today will reach the low 50s which is a few degrees above average. Some filtered sunshine is possible this afternoon but generally a cloudy day is in store for us here across the Twin Tiers. Overnight, temperatures do not drop that much as the warm air mass associated with the warm front moves in and we hold onto the clouds overnight as well. A few breaks in the cloud cover is possible late overnight but this will be short lived. Lows tonight only fall into the upper 40s which is almost 20 degrees above average.

As Thursday rolls around, so does an increase in cloud cover during the early morning. Showers then start to move in from the west during the late morning hours. This cloud cover and these showers are from a cold front moving through. Rainfall accumulations will generally range between a quarter of an inch to half an inch. Before that cold front moves through, highs will make their way to near 60.

After that cold front exits the region during the late evening hours on Thursday, a westerly wind moves in behind it which helps setup lake-effect rain and snow showers Thursday night into Friday. Some flurries linger into Friday morning. A mix of sun and clouds remains for the rest of Friday after some morning flurries. Also behind the cold front is a drop in temperatures. We go from near 60 on Thursday to the mid 40s on Friday. Dry conditions hold for Saturday but so does the cloud cover. A cloudy Saturday is followed by a dreary Sunday. The weekend will end as it began, cloudy. Sunday will be cloudy with a warm front bringing rain showers into the Twin Tiers. We are still dealing with the area of low pressure on Monday that is bringing a warm front into the area on Sunday.

On Monday, a cold front also moves through bringing the chance for rain showers. Temperatures once again drop behind the cold front. Highs through the weekend and into Monday are into the 40s while on Tuesday they only rise into the upper 30s. A westerly wind follows this cold front as well and more lake-effect rain and snow showers develop on Tuesday and move through.

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY.

HIGH: 52 LOW: 47

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 31

​​FRIDAY: MIX OF SUN AND CLOUDS. CHANCE RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS. WINDY

HIGH: 44 LOW: 26

SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUD COVER

HIGH: 45 LOW: 34

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. PM RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 36

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE AM SHOWERS

HIGH: 48 LOW: 29

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 25

