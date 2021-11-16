Mostly dry through midweek with showers returning Thursday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 16TH 49°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 16TH: 29°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:57 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 4:46 PM

Last night we had some flurries fall here across the Twin Tiers as lake-effect snow showers moved through. These snow showers have since dissipated and moved out. Patchy cloud cover is sticking with us this morning. Some clouds remain into this afternoon before we see clearer conditions by the dinner time hours. This is due to an area of high pressure moving into the region. Today will also be a dry day and highs will reach the mid 40s. Overnight, we stay mostly clear before clouds increase late. Lows tonight fall into the upper 20s. Cloud cover continues to increase on Wednesday as a warm front moves through. There is not a lot of moisture associated with this warm front, so we will stay mostly dry and just deal with some cloud cover. As this warm front moves through, temperatures also increase. For Wednesday, our highs reach the mid 50s.

The warm trend continues into Thursday as highs reach near 60. A cold front moving through Thursday stops the warmer weather. During the late morning hours, the cold front advances into the region with some showers moving through as well. By the dinner time and early overnight hours on Thursday, the cold front will have exited the area. Behind the cold front is cooler air and a westerly wind. This westerly wind is going to help usher in lake-effect cloud cover and precipitation. Rain and snow showers are possible Thursday night with temperatures near freezing. Some flurries may linger into Friday morning. Throughout the day Friday, we stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures are also back into the 40s for our highs on Friday. Cloud cover increases Saturday but it is a dry day. Unsettled weather then returns for Sunday. An area of low pressure and its cold front move through on Sunday bringing with it the chance for rain and snow showers. Another area of low pressure moves in for Monday and brings the chance for more rain and snow showers. Temperatures throughout the weekend and into the beginning of next week stay into the 40s for our highs.

Have a great day!

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS, BREEZY

HIGH: 45 LOW: 29

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 54 LOW: 46

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 31

​​FRIDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. AM FLURRIES

HIGH: 43 LOW: 27

SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 46 LOW: 33

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN & SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 47 LOW: 34

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN & SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 46 LOW: 30

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter