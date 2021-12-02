Rain Showers Return Today

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 2ND: 43°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 2ND: 26°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:15 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 4:37 PM

It is another cloudy day here in the Twin Tiers. A warm front moved through overnight and has brought in this warmer air mass which is allowing temperatures to be about 10 degrees above average today for our highs. Temperatures will make their way into the low 50s this afternoon. Rain showers move through late morning and again during the dinner time hours. This is associated with a cold front moving through. A breezy northwest wind moves in overnight behind the cold front. This wind will help usher in spotty lake-effect snow showers. These will just be some flurries. Little to no accumulation is expected. Overnight, temperatures drop to near freezing.

Dry weather returns for Friday but we hang onto broken cloud cover. Filtered sunshine is possible at times. Generally, it will be a cloudy day. Highs on Friday reach the upper 30s. Unsettled weather returns for Saturday as a weak area of low pressure moves through. This will lead to rain and snow showers during the early morning hours on Saturday. Dry weather returns for most during the rest of the day on Saturday. Some spotty lake-effect rain and snow showers are possible but that will mainly be for the northern part of the Southern Tier. Temperatures on Saturday reach the low 40s.

Once again, dry weather returns for Sunday but we see increasing cloud cover and temperatures into the mid 40s. Windy conditions are also possible ahead of our next weather system. This weather system is an area of low pressure that will bring rain and snow showers to the Twin Tiers and windy conditions. Highs will be in the upper 40s on Monday. This area of low pressure will bring a warm front and cold front through the Twin Tiers on Monday. Temperatures reach the upper 40s because of that warm front, but on Tuesday, temperatures only reach the upper 30s because of that cold front. Behind the cold front is a westerly wind which allows for lake-effect snow flurries to develop and move through on Tuesday. Wednesday is welcomed by another area of low pressure which brings rain and snow showers to the Twin Tiers. Highs on Wednesday reach the low 40s.

Have a great day!

THURSDAY: CLOUDY, RAIN SHOWERS, BREEZY

HIGH: 51 LOW: 32

​​FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 39 LOW: 29

SATURDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 24

SUNDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE. WINDY

HIGH: 44 LOW: 35

MONDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN & SNOW SHOWERS. WINDY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE, LAKE-EFFECT SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN & SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 42 LOW: 28

