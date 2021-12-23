Snow showers return tonight

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 23rd: 37°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 23rd: 22°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:31 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 4:41 PM

It is a dry start to the day with some lake-effect clouds. Dry conditions hold throughout the day with clouds building in as the day progresses ahead of our next weather system. Highs today will reach the mid 30s. Snow showers move in this evening as our next weather system advances into the region. These showers hold overnight and start to taper off Christmas Eve morning. An inch to two inches is expected for the Southern Tier. Across the Northern Tier, totals will be around half an inch. Slippery conditions are possible Christmas Eve morning as that snow will be on the ground. Lows tonight will be in the upper 20s.

After those snow showers taper off Christmas Eve morning, we stay dry through the afternoon but hold onto the clouds. Our next weather system moves in Christmas Eve night as an area of low pressure works its way in from the west. Rain showers move in and stick with us into Christmas Day. At times, these showers will be spotty but more widespread rain will move in during the afternoon, especially for the Northern Tier. The rain showers hold into the overnight hours where they start to transition to spotty snow showers for Sunday morning. As Sunday continues, that area of low pressure exits the region and we dry out but not for long.

More active weather returns Monday with an area of low pressure bringing rain and snow showers. We get a break on Tuesday from the wet weather but active weather returns Wednesday. Temperatures into next week hold into the 40s.

THURSDAY: BUILDING CLOUDS. CHANCE PM SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 35 LOW: 28

​​FRIDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN SHOWERS OVERNIGHT

HIGH: 44 LOW: 35

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 33

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SPOTTY AM SNOW SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 42 LOW: 27

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 42 LOW: 31

TUESDAY: CLOUDY.

HIGH: 43 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 45LOW: 29

