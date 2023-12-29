(WETM) — A lot happened in 2023: Twitter became X, the OceanGate submersible imploded, the WGA and SAG AFTRA went on strike, and Barbenheimer took over theaters.

While these stories had a lot of national attention, people here in the Twin Tiers were more interested in more local news (for the most part). 18 News’ readers were most interested in crime, crashes, and severe weather, but some other stories captured the area’s attention as well. We’ve compiled a list of the stories our readers were most interested in this year based on how many clicks they got on our website as of Dec. 28.

The vintage trailers that sat along Route 14 in Watkins Glen went up for sale in the spring. Everyone who had driven through Watkins Glen from the main road since the mid-1940s had seen the trailers, so it wasn’t surprising that people were interested in purchasing these iconic pieces of Schuyler County history. The owner of the plot of land where the trailers once sat plans to develop the land, but it could take years for us to see anything in that spot.

Dunkin’ discontinued the Dunkaccino after serving it for 23 years, and people were not happy. Dunkin’ took the blend of coffee and hot chocolate off the menu last year but officially stopped serving it this past March. Southern Tier residents love Dunkin’ and showed their upset with the chain’s decision on 18 News’ Facebook post of the story. No other national story on our website did nearly as well, cementing the importance of this menu change to locals.

Then 13-year-old Eric Smith murdered 4-year-old Derrick Robie in Savona 30 years ago, and the nation is still captivated by the case. Smith was released from prison after 27 years on Feb. 1, 2022, to public outrage. 18 News shared a look-back at Smith’s release one year after he was released and moved to Queens, New York.

Johnson City Middle School Principal Daniel Erickson was arrested on attempted rape and luring charges after police say he was trying to get a 16-year-old girl to meet up with him over Snapchat. Two days after 18 News broke this story, the Broome County Sheriff’s Office announced that Erickson brought a McDonald’s Grimace shake, chicken nuggets, and a box of condoms to meet with the teen during a sting operation. Erickson has since resigned from his position as principal and pleaded not guilty.

The year started off with some severe winter weather. The 18 Storm Team warned Twin Tiers residents about snow, sleet, freezing rain, and slick roads on Jan. 16. Hopefully, we’ll have a mild winter in 2024 and won’t have to worry as much about winter weather advisories.

Seneca Lake was filled with hundreds of dead fish over the summer. The Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine tested some of the dead fish and found that the die-off was caused by the parasite Chilodonella and the bacteria Aeromonas hydrophila. Neither the bacteria nor the parasite posed a risk to human health, and the fish population was not significantly impacted.

A pedestrian was struck and killed during a hit-and-run on I-86 in Bath this past November. The victim was identified as John W. Viviano, 40, of Sidney, New York. The New York State Police are still looking for the white Volvo tractor-trailer cab that struck Viviano. Anyone who has information about the incident should contact the New York State Police by calling 1-800-448-3847 or emailing crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.

New York State opened applications for its Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward programs this summer and had $200 million available to fund projects across the state through these programs. The Southern Tier has particularly benefited from the Downtown Revitalization Initiative. This year, Elmira and Hornell used 2019 grants from the program to fund projects.

Another severe weather story caught the attention of our audience. Large portions of New York, Pennsylvania, and New England had intense thunderstorms at the beginning of August. The 18 Storm Team’s Aug. 4 warning mentioned winds reaching speeds of up to 65 mph and hail 1.5 inches in diameter.

Our list of most viewed stories ends with a recent tragedy. On Dec. 12, 17-year-old Peyton Shaw of Waverly was killed in a three-car crash in Newfield. Shaw played volleyball and basketball for Waverly High School and was expected to graduate in 2024. Dale “Ty” Beeman, 18, of Spencer, was airlifted after the crash and treated at Robert Packer Hospital.