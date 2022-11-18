ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- A snow squall is a brief but intense period of heavy snow, strong winds, and falling temperatures in a matter of minutes. Squalls also bring the risk of roads suddenly experiencing a “flash freeze” along with the overall low visibility and the burst of snow.

In a matter of minutes, conditions can deteriorate rapidly and because of this snow squall warnings are issued for areas impacted by snow squalls for a short time for a specified area. The National Weather Service issues the warning as the snow squall is about to occur. If it is a significant snow squall posing a substantial threat to travel, it will signal an emergency alert on your phone along with an audible alert. This is similar to what happens for an Amber Alert.

If there is a snow squall in the area, the best thing you can do is delay travel until the warning is over. If you are driving (especially on the highway) exit the road or highway as soon as you can. If you are unable to safely exit reduce your speed and turn on your headlights. Visibility drops in a matter of minutes and can quickly change to whiteout conditions.