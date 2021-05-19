What does new criminal inquiry mean for former President Trump?

NEW YORK (PIX11/AP) – Donald Trump is facing a one-two punch of criminal investigations in New York, with the state attorney general’s office saying its ongoing civil inquiry into the former president and his businesses is now a criminal matter.

The attorney general’s office is conducting the probe, confirmed late Tuesday, in tandem with the Manhattan district attorney’s office, which has been scrutinizing Trump and his company, the Trump Organization, for about two years.

The DA’s office has been scouring Trump’s tax records, hired a former mafia prosecutor to help run its investigation and has been interviewing witnesses including Trump’s former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen.

So far, there’s no indication that charges are looming. Trump has continued to decry the whole thing as a “witch hunt.”