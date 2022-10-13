ELMIRA, WETM – Which city you reside in dictates when and how you’re expected to dispose of all your fall leaves, or if you’re on your own in taking care of the excess green waste. If you’re one of the lucky ones with the convenient luxury that comes with this time of year in cities like Watkins Glen and Hornell, you’re already provided with this year-round service.

In other cities like Elmira, Corning, Horseheads Village, or Sayre, Pennsylvania, you have to wait for the city to announce their annual leaf pick up, which largely depends on the Street Department’s other projects and work schedules, but is usually some time between mid to late November. And finally, residents that reside in municipalities such as the Town of Horseheads, are expected to take care of disposing of them on their own.

One resident of Elmira said he usually repurposes the leaves every year to use them as mulch for his flower beds. Another option, in the wake of fertilizer shortages, could perhaps be to compost them yourself and utilize it for fertilizer next spring.

Sources: Street Departments of Horseheads Village, Town of Horseheads, Hornell, Watkins Glenn, Corning, & Elmira, New York and Sayre, Pennsylvania.