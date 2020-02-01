What to watch for in Pennsylvania governor’s budget proposal

HARRISBURG (AP) – Gov. Tom Wolf’s sixth budget proposal is coming out Tuesday, and the Democrat is expected to seek more money for education and emphasize the urgency of addressing student-loan debt and cleaning up lead and asbestos in schools.

The plan could exceed $35 billion. Many details remain under wraps, although the governor’s office has rolled out some features.

Wolf himself said his spending blueprint for the 2020-21 fiscal year that starts July 1 would hold the line on taxes and contain “no surprises.”

Wolf is generally hemmed in by the Legislature’s Republican majorities, which have blocked his most expansive proposals.

