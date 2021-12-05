What were those strange lights in the sky? Experts say SpaceX satellites

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – If you looked up on Saturday, you may have noticed a strange string or lights or orbs floating across the night sky.

Residents across the Twin Tiers and the Tri-State area were able to see them. They were so alarming, 18 news received multiple calls and emails asking for an explanation.

So, what were they? The simple answer: low orbiting Starlink Satellites from SpaceX.

You’ll see them within four or five days after they initially shoot up the rocket,” Tracy Sink of the Wings of Eagles Discovery Center in Horseheads said. “[The satellites] have to do what’s called an orbit inject, and each time it does a revolution around Earth, it gets higher and higher until it gets to where it needs to be.”

Once that happens, the satellites will remain in orbit for those on earth to use.

“[Things like satellite phones and TV’s,” Sink said. “Anything that Starlink allows to run across their communications platform.”

Seeing those satellites may have seemed like a once-in-a-lifetime experience, but experts say they’re fairly common. About eight thousand of them are orbiting earth right now.

Though this may come as a disappointment to SciFi lowers, don’t let this deter you from seeking more answers from the sky.

You can track the next satellite launch here.