ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — On Dec. 4, people across the Twin Tiers looked into the night sky to find a string of lights or orbs.

So what were these lights? According to a sister station meteorologist in Johnson City, TN, Tyler Allender says they were most likely SpaceX Starlink satellites. People there also saw these lights on Dec. 3.

SpaceX did launch a rocket Thursday evening that deployed 48 Starlink satellites into orbit.

Deployment of 48 Starlink satellites confirmed — SpaceX (@SpaceX) December 3, 2021



Pictures courtesy of viewer Gordon Warren in Bath

If you have pictures or videos, send them to us at news@wetmtv.com!