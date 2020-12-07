What Will Be The Side Effects Of The COVID-19 Vaccine? Here’s What Doctors Are Telling Us

A flu vaccine is administered at a walk-up Covid-19 testing site, November 24, 2020, in San Fernando, California, just northeast of the city of Los Angeles. – California shattered the state’s single-day COVID-19 record with over 20,500 new cases recorded on November 23 ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) / The erroneous mention appearing in the IPTC metadata of this photo by Robyn Beck has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner: [San Fernando, California] instead of [San Fernando, Philippines]. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention from all your online services and delete it from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A coronavirus vaccine is expected to arrive in New York on December 15th according to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.

Pfizer and Moderna are still pending approval by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and have submitted applications for an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).

Questions are arising about if one gets a coronavirus vaccine, what would be the side effects of the vaccine, and would this ease tensions of people wanting to get the vaccine, but maybe too afraid.

“Released statements from the studies from that vaccine trial have shown that most people are getting on a side effect of say injections site soreness so that’s the most common side effect that they’re seeing. Other Side effects may include things like headache, fever, chills, and some ache in the joints and the muscles,” said Dr. Justin Nistico, an Infectious Disease Physician at Arnot Health.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) held a meeting on December 1st, confirming elderly residents of long care facilities and healthcare workers would be amongst the first to receive a vaccine.

“There have been quite a few individuals that have reported things like their arm hurting after they got the injection. Sometimes what the typical treatments are would be giving medications that can lower your fever, and those medications are can be helpful if you get a fever from getting the vaccination,” said Dr. Nistico.

Experts are predicting most people won’t have access until late spring.