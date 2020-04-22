What’s New at the Library: Steele Memorial Library offering teen online events

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – For today’s What’s new at the Library, we spoke to Doris Jean Metzger who is the teen librarian at Steele Memorial Library.

The library is still having events online on various platforms including zoom, discord server and Facebook live.

Ways to access the teen online event are to get reminders on your phone or email through a free remind app, go to remind.com/join/teenevent, or text “@teenevent” to the number 81010. You can also check the “Online” events calendar on the Steele Memorial Library home page.

There are also E-videos and E-books that everyone can check out and access on your mobile devices.

Metzger wants to remind those who do not have access to internet that they can come sit outside the building and access the library’s WIFI during Library hours.

Steele Memorial Library is also planning for the Summer trying to figure out the best way to still offer their summer reading contests online thinking social distancing will still be around.