What’s next politically, personally for NY Gov. Cuomo after resignation

Gov. Andrew Cuomo faces an uncertain future as he prepares to leave office later this month.

Republicans in the State Assembly Judiciary Committee said they want the impeachment investigation into the governor to move forward, saying they intend to hold Cuomo accountable on behalf of his victims.

Unless Cuomo is impeached, convicted in a State Senate trial and then barred from running for office, he would be able to run for office again, Siena College professor Dr. Leonard Cutler said.

“He would not be prevented from running for office at some point in the future as early as 2022,” Dr. Cutler explained.

Cuomo has the money to do it, Democratic strategist Basil Smikle Jr. said.

“He’s got about $20 million in the bank, so he can certainly do it financially,” he said.

Investigations into Cuomo’s conduct will continue by district attorneys in several jurisdictions including Albany, Westchester and Manhattan.

Smikle believes Cuomo might be able to chart his own comeback outside of politics.

“A lot of politicians over time have been able to rehabilitate themselves, even within the state of New York, Eliot Spitzer eventually had a comeback on television. Anthony wiener has had a few comebacks,” Smikle said.