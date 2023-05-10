ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The City of Elmira has come out to remind residents about sanitation pick-up in the city, what’s collected, and how to participate in it.

The Department of Building & Grounds for the city says that residents must be opted in for the service to utilize the city’s sanitation pick-up. They say that to confirm that you’ve opted into the program, they say your city tax bill will have a line item for a Sanitation Fee.

When it comes to garbage and what’s picked up, the City of Elmira will pick up six bags of garbage per week up to 30 lbs. Anything more than six bags or over 30 lbs will not be collected.

Bags/cans and recycling can be placed in front of each residence between the curb and the sidewalk.

There are a plethora of items that can be collected and accepted for recycling in the city, they’re listed as the following:

Corrugated cardboard (wavy style)

Dry food boxes, egg cartons, toilet paper, or paper towel rolls

Junk mail, envelopes, paper bags, newspapers, and catalogs

plastic bottles, jugs, and plastic lids

Aluminum cans and aluminum foil

Empty glass bottles and jars

The City of Elmira reminds residents as well that yard waste is not considered garbage and will not be collected. Yard waste can be dropped off at the city’s compost site at 840 Linden Pl. in Elmira. The facility is open Tuesday – Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon.

If anyone has questions they can contact the Sanitation Department at 607-737-5731.