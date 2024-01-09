CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — Corning is still without a Pizza Hut in 2024 after information was released in October that the prior location was returning to Corning after it closed during the COVID-19 Pandemic, so what’s the status?

If residents have driven by the location at 55 E. Pulteney St. in Corning, they’d see that work has started but has come to a halt leaving locals asking questions.

18 News got in contact with Corning’s Code Enforcement Officer, Inspector Steven McDaniel, on Friday, Jan. 5, who told us that his office is waiting for revised architectural plans from the owners of the Pizza Hut, Allegany Pizza LLC before any work is allowed to continue.

McDaniel said that there were issues with the original plans, which include both interior and exterior alterations to the building, and said that he hasn’t received updated plans since he sent the request for revisions out on Nov. 29.

McDaniel said that a permit is not able to be granted until the plans are passed off by code enforcement. McDaniel added that to have exterior alterations to the structure would require a planning commission application with the city, and said that the owners haven’t applied for one as of Jan. 5.

Some reports came out saying that work had already begun inside the restaurant and when asked about this to McDaniel, he confirmed that the contractor did start work without a permit, but McDaniel noted that it could have been a mistake as the contractors aren’t from the area. McDaniel said that he told the contractors to stop construction and they obliged with McDaniel saying that no fine or anything was issued to them.

McDaniel said that he isn’t sure when the owners will get the updated plans back to him, but said whenever they do he will file them quickly as it took him two days to request revised plans back in November.

When speaking to Allegany Pizza LLC back in October, 18 News was told that the Corning location is the third Pizza Hut planned to open for the new company and that the initial opening date was early 2024.

Pizza Hut left Corning in the summer of 2020 after the franchise at the time went bankrupt, closing 16 other locations as well.

18 News will continue to follow the progress of the Pizza Hut and will provide updates on the process and any announcements as to when it will open.