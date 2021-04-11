When to expect possible COVID-19 vaccine side effects and what you can do to relieve them

RN Aviva Samuel Team Lead IU 22 giving the COVID-19 Vaccine to Sight Assistant Amy Striblied at the Bucks County IU. Approximately two weeks after Governor Tom Wolf and the COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force announced the voluntary single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine would be administered to Pre-K to 12 educators and school staff, the special initiative is ahead of schedule and proven to be a great success. As of this morning, 83,859 people have received the J&J vaccine through this initiative. Doylestown, PA – March 19, 2021

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — As of Apr. 11, just under 25% of New Yorkers have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series, but vaccine hesitancy is still stalling progress in the Twin Tiers. A big reason for the hesitancy? Possible side effects.

Dr. Joseph Scopelliti, Guthrie’s President and CEO, discussed when people should expect possible side effects to start.

“That may be the one thing for the public that is unsettling,” said Dr. Scopelliti. “They’re expecting a certain time sequence. [They think] if I’m going to get a reaction, I should get it immediately, or if I am going to get a reaction it should be on day three. The reality is it can be anywhere from the day you get the injection to really 20 or 30 days later.”

Dr. Scopelliti believes the pros of getting vaccinated outweigh the cons of possible side effects.

“The good news, and I really want to emphasize it, the reactions are mild compared to say a hospitalization for a COVID-related pneumonia,” said Dr. Scopelliti.

For people who plan on getting a vaccine, Dr. Scopelliti recommends not taking pain relievers before the shot.

If you do want to take a pain reliever after the shot, he recommends taking Tylenol, not Advil.

“They are two completely different products,” said Dr. Scopelliti. “They work in a different pathway in the body. Advil is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory. It blunts the inflammatory response, which is part of the immune response. So the theory is it can affect your body’s immune response, the immune response we want.”