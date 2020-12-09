When will businesses in Chemung County reopen?

After being closed for several weeks due to the coronavirus outbreak, Chandler Fashion Center Mall welcomes back patrons with many social distancing guideline signs Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Chandler, Ariz. Much of the country remains unlikely to venture out to bars, restaurants, theaters or the gym anytime soon, despite state and local officials increasingly allowing businesses to reopen. That’s according to a new survey by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- Weeks ago Chemung County officials held a news conference releasing guidelines that showing orange, red and yellow zones in the county.

Initially, businesses were set to be closed for 14 days, however, it has been past that time frame.

“I don’t believe that the fitness centers, beauticians, or barbershops are responsible for any clusters in Chemung County. I don’t believe they should be closed, but it’s not my decision. We’re hampering and hurting the financial stability of all the restaurants in the orange zone. It’s going to be financially devastating in the long run,” said Chemung County Executive Christopher Moss.

“I think there’s some confusion. The governor’s office indicated that we were placed in the orange zone for 14 days, at which time the governor’s office would reevaluate the seven day rolling average. I believe when we’re first designated the seven day rolling average hasn’t dropped below 3% for four straight days, which is what we need to do to get us from orange back into yellow,” said Moss.

On Monday, business recovery units are going to have a zoom call with the restaurant owners in the orange and yellow zones.

They have put a petition together and they will be forwarding the petition to state representatives.