WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — If you’re looking to go outdoor ice skating in the Southern Tier this winter you’ll have to wait a bit longer as the Clute Park ice rink in Watkins Glen has yet to open.

According to Fred Warrick, Village of Watkins Glen clerk, the rink hasn’t opened yet due to repairs that needed to be done, and the unpredictable weather.

Warrick said that the chiller, a big component in making the ice, needed to be replaced after they noticed leaks in some of the piping that goes along underneath the rink.

A good bit of news for village residents is that the chiller was covered by the company that worked with the manufacturer and replaced it at no cost to the taxpayers of the village.

In the past, the rink has been open before or around Thanksgiving, but due to the setbacks, Warrick said he isn’t sure when the ice will be ready to skate on.

Warrick said that on top of the issues with the chiller, which is now fixed, the warmer weather is creating a problem in that anything above 45 degrees will melt the ice. Warrick added that the village is going to try and start the process of making the ice on Monday, Dec. 18, and see if the weather cooperates. He went on to say that the ice takes around a week to set and be skate-ready.

Warrick said that he will update us when the ice is ready to go, and you can also follow for updates on the village’s Facebook page.