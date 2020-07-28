NEW YORK (NBC) – The toilet paper supply has largely returned to normal after the lockdown panic rush, but where are the disinfecting wipes?

Clorox and other brands like Seventh Generation use polyester spunlace to make disinfecting wipes. That raw material is also used to produce personal protective equipment (PPE), such as masks, medical gowns, and medical wipes. The raw material shortage is a global problem as many other countries race to produce PPE.

Disinfecting wipes gone at a local store in the Twin Tiers. (Photo: 18 News Viewer)

The “return to normal” in the production of disinfecting wipes may be a much longer road than it was for toilet paper. Pandemic lifestyle changes continue to lead to shifting consumer habits.