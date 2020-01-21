Live Now
Whiskey Tango Foxtrot adopted during Wellsboro fundraiser

WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) – Whiskey Tango Foxtrot, the dog who stole the hearts of everyone in the Twin Tiers, has been adopted after rehabbing at the Second Chance Animal Sanctuary.

Whiskey was neglected and tied up in a garage before going to the animal sanctuary weighing just 36 lbs. She’ll now go to her fur-ever home following a fundraiser at The Roost in Wellsboro Tuesday night.

During the fundraiser in Wellsboro, 75% of the proceeds from whiskey drinks went towards the Second Chance Animal Sanctuary.

