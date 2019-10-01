Whole Foods recalls cheese over contamination concern

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Whole Foods is recalling Dorset cheese because the product may be contaminated with listeria, a potentially deadly organism.

The recalled cheese was sold at Whole Foods markets in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, and Rhode Island. The recalled products are marked with PLU code 97776 with sell-by dates through 10/30/2019.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems. Listeria infections can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths.

Symptoms in otherwise healthy people include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, according to the FDA.

No illnesses have been reported in connection with the recalled cheese, the FDA said.

Whole Foods will refund consumers who return to the store with a valid receipt.

The company can be reached at 1-844-936-8255 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. CST, Monday through Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.