AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 9TH: 78°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 9TH: 52°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:41 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 7:28 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Active weather continues today and for the next few days. What are the severe impacts? Details below:

TODAY:

The front from this past weather system remains in place today, impacting our weekend with on and off showers and storms. With another day of widespread showers, our main severe weather concern today is localized flash flooding. A portion of the Twin Tiers is under a level 2- slight risk for excessive rainfall, with the rest of our area under a level 1- marginal risk. We also have a large portion of the region under a level 1- marginal risk for severe thunderstorms. Other than this, temperatures are mild in the mid 70s today.

TONIGHT:

Tonight we see a brief break between showers before they return late tonight. Chances for fog also return overnight after the showers die down. We are a bit on the muggy side, and temperatures are only in the low 60s.

REST OF THE WEEKEND:

We continue to see a similar forecast tomorrow- cloudy and patchy fog to start the day, and widespread showers and storms move in by noon/late afternoon. Monday into Tuesday will see a lull, leaving showers on the spotty side, and then we pick back up for our next weather system mid-week. We are still yet to see any interactions between our region and Hurricane Lee this week.

SATURDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 63

MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. FEW SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 76 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORMS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 71 LOW: 50

THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. FEW SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 70 LOW: 49

FRIDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 49

