WELLSBORO, PA (WETM) – A wildfire was reported around 8:00 p.m. on Thursday in Charleston Township.

The wildfire was seen by several residents who reported it from 2858 Charleston Road.

Wellsboro fire personnel arrived on the scene at approximately 8:06 p.m.

Wellsboro crews contained the brush fire and reported it under control shortly after.

Fire personnel made sure the area was well watered down before returning to their station at around 8:52 p.m.