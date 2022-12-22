ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Arnot Health’s NICU received a sizable donation on Thursday from members of Williams Auto Group.

A group of staff from both organizations gathered inside the lobby of the Arnot Ogden Medical Center Thursday morning, with members from Williams Auto Group donating $30,000 to the NICU.

Officials from Williams Auto said that no one chooses for their baby to be put into the NICU, and after touring the facility, Vice President of Williams Auto Group, Dalton Williams wanted to do something as a company to help the initiative.

According to Mo Walker, the Director of NICU and Pediatrics at Arnot Health, the donation will be able to so many people with the amount of equipment they will be able to get for the children.

Donations that are made to Arnot Health facilities stay within the facility, if you’d like to donate you can do so by going to the Arnot Health website, or by donating at the facility.