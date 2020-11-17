Local shelter receiving the gift of warmth this holiday season

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Early Tuesday morning Williams Auto Group donated 80 blankets to Second Place East Shelter on College Avenue in Elmira. Second Place East Shelter is through Catholic Charities of Chemung and Schuyler Counties.

The Auto Group donating the blankets as part of this year’s Subaru Loves to Care event. A yearly event hosted by Subaru to give back to the communities that the dealerships are located in.

18 News spoke with Patrick Whited who is the General Manager of Williams Auto Group and he spoke on why it’s so important to give back especially during these times.

“We just love to give back to the community. And so, you know, near and dear to us last year with the cancer patients, this year with COVID and everything going on we felt it was really important to focus on the homeless shelters,” Whited said. “And there’s a lot of people out there that need help and, you know, We’re just here to give a hand.”

Jacqueline Switzer is the Manager for Emergency Shelter at Second Place East and she said how much this will help with the shortage of blankets for the residents.

“It will be such a huge, huge help to have these blankets because so often we have such sources of blankets and towels and a lot of the residents will have people come up on this stops at 2am and they’re just cold and they want a blanket and they don’t want to stay so being able to, you know, here take a blanket take two if you need them. it’s, it’s gonna help out so much.”>

Last year, the organization gave blankets to members of the community battling cancer.

To find more information on how to donate to Catholic Charities of Chemung and Schuyler Counties head to their website.