SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – This week, a donation was made to cancer patients at the Guthrie Cancer Center by Williams Subaru in Sayre.

As part of Subaru’s national Loves to Care campaign, cancer patients at Guthrie were donated 150 new blankets as a symbol of community support while they fight the disease.

“We are so happy to be able to make this donation on behalf of Subaru to help brighten the days of cancer patients. Each year, our goal is to make a positive impact in the community, and this donation is a step towards achieving that,” said Patrick Whited, General Manager for Williams Subaru of Sayre.

During the month of June, as a part of the Subaru Loves to Care initiative, Subaru and its retailers partnered with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society®, as well as local hospitals and cancer treatment centers, to give warm blankets and encouraging messages of hope written by retailers and Subaru customers in their stores to support patients fighting cancer.

“The support of community partners like Williams Subaru makes a huge difference to our patients at the Cancer Center. We thank Williams Subaru and all of our community partners for the contributions they make,” said Emily Patton, Guthrie Oncology Social Worker.