Wind Advisory Goes in Effect Sunday Morning for the Twin Tiers

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alerts:
…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM UNTIL 1 PM SUNDAY…
- WHAT… Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
- WHERE… Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben, Tompkins, and Tioga counties in Ny.; along with Bradford count in Pa.
- WHEN… From 4 AM to 1 PM Sunday.
- Impacts… Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. The saturated ground could enable trees to uproot easier than usual and power outages may result.
- PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
The National Weather Service in State College has issued the following weather alerts:
…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM SUNDAY…
- WHAT… Wind gusts from the Southwest 45 to 55 mph expected.
- Where… Tioga County Pa.
- WHEN… From 1 AM to 10 AM Sunday.
- IMPACTS… Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may occur.
- PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
- FOR HIGH WIND SAFETY INFORMATION, VISIT WEATHER.GOV/WIND.