Wind Advisory Goes in Effect Sunday Morning for the Twin Tiers

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alerts:

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM UNTIL 1 PM SUNDAY…

  • WHAT… Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
  • WHERE… Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben, Tompkins, and Tioga counties in Ny.; along with Bradford count in Pa.
  • WHEN… From 4 AM to 1 PM Sunday.
  • Impacts… Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. The saturated ground could enable trees to uproot easier than usual and power outages may result.
  • PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

The National Weather Service in State College has issued the following weather alerts:

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM SUNDAY…

  • WHAT… Wind gusts from the Southwest 45 to 55 mph expected.
  • Where… Tioga County Pa.
  • WHEN… From 1 AM to 10 AM Sunday.
  • IMPACTS… Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may occur.
  • PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
  • FOR HIGH WIND SAFETY INFORMATION, VISIT WEATHER.GOV/WIND.

