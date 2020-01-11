Wind Advisory Goes in Effect Sunday Morning for the Twin Tiers

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s health care industry is waiting with some trepidation to see how Gov. Andrew Cuomo intends to plug an over $8 billion hole in the state’s Medicaid program.

The Democrat is expected to release his annual budget proposal in the next two weeks, and the stickiest issue he has to address will be how to curtail spending on the program, which last year soared over its budget.