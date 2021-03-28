Wind Advisory in effect for portions of the Twin Tiers (3/28/21)

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following:

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM SUNDAY TO 9 AM MONDAY…

  • WHERE…Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Tompkins, and Cortland Counties
  • WHEN…6 PM Sunday to 9 AM Monday
  • WHAT…West winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph expected.
  • IMPACT…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
  • PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now