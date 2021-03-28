Wind Advisory in effect for portions of the Twin Tiers (3/28/21)

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following:
…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM SUNDAY TO 9 AM MONDAY…
- WHERE…Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Tompkins, and Cortland Counties
- WHEN…6 PM Sunday to 9 AM Monday
- WHAT…West winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph expected.
- IMPACT…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
- PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.