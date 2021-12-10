Wind advisory in effect Saturday afternoon until overnight Saturday

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alerts:

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3:00 PM SATURDAY UNTIL 1 AM SUNDAY…

The Wind Advisory is issued for:

  • WHAT: Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.
  • WHERE…Northern Oneida, Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida and Cortland counties.
  • WHEN…From 3 PM Saturday to 1 AM EST Sunday.
  • IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

The National Weather Service in State College has issued the following weather alerts:

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4:00 PM SATURDAY UNTIL 1 AM SUNDAY…

The Wind Advisory is issued for:

  • WHAT: West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
  • WHERE: Portions of central Pennsylvania including Tioga (PA) County.
  • WHEN: From 4 PM Saturday to 1 AM EST Sunday.
  • IMPACTS: Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
  • ADDITIONAL DETAILS: The strongest wind and gusts Saturday afternoon and evening will occur along with and shortly after a strong cold front passes through. Thunderstorms with even stronger wind gusts are also possible.

